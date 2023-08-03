Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMBA is $92.18, which is $15.37 above the current price. The public float for AMBA is 37.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBA on August 03, 2023 was 552.07K shares.

The stock price of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) has dropped by -8.26 compared to previous close of 84.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA’s stock has fallen by -4.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.34% and a quarterly rise of 21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Ambarella Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.64% for AMBA’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBA Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.42. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Day Christopher, who sale 2,285 shares at the price of $82.50 back on Jul 12. After this action, Day Christopher now owns 16,532 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $188,523 using the latest closing price.

Ju Chi-Hong, the Sr. Vice President, Systems of Ambarella Inc., sale 4,251 shares at $81.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Ju Chi-Hong is holding 170,349 shares at $347,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.