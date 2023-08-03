Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.85 in relation to its previous close of 6.75. However, the company has experienced a -6.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is $9.93, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for AMPS is 67.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPS on August 03, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has seen a -6.33% decrease in the past week, with a 13.09% rise in the past month, and a 49.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for AMPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for AMPS’s stock, with a -4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AMPS Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from GSO Altus Holdings LP, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Jun 14. After this action, GSO Altus Holdings LP now owns 21,116,125 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $246,177 using the latest closing price.

Weber Dustin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 225,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Weber Dustin is holding 1,960,276 shares at $1,228,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.