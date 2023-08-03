Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock Faces 10.34% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has gone up by 3.31% for the week, with a -2.70% drop in the past month and a 216.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.13% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.73% for AMTX’s stock, with a 47.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is $13.80, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMTX on August 03, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 6.80, but the company has seen a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 73.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BLOCK JOHN R, who sale 19,205 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, BLOCK JOHN R now owns 27,169 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $121,013 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with -58.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.