Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.62 in relation to its previous close of 2.38. However, the company has experienced a 10.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) by analysts is $6.00, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for ADES is 22.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ADES was 163.10K shares.

ADES’s Market Performance

ADES’s stock has seen a 10.67% increase for the week, with a 33.87% rise in the past month and a 46.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.25% for ADES’s stock, with a 7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADES stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADES in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $18 based on the research report published on February 06th of the previous year 2017.

ADES Trading at 44.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +40.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADES rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADES starting from Blank Jeremy, who sale 154,293 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Blank Jeremy now owns 477,573 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., valued at $617,172 using the latest closing price.

McIntyre Julian Alexander, the Director of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., purchase 1,203,650 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that McIntyre Julian Alexander is holding 1,197,124 shares at $4,814,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stands at -8.66. The total capital return value is set at -7.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.88. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES), the company’s capital structure generated 8.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.16. Total debt to assets is 6.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.