Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) has increased by 9.12 when compared to last closing price of 3.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WKSP is 12.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WKSP on August 02, 2023 was 149.51K shares.

WKSP’s Market Performance

The stock of Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has seen a -8.81% decrease in the past week, with a 56.97% rise in the past month, and a 120.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for WKSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.93% for WKSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 103.88% for the last 200 days.

WKSP Trading at 35.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +47.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Worksport Ltd. saw 284.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.