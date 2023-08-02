Woodward Inc. (WWD) Stock Experiences 10.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, WWD stock has gone up by 9.75%, with a monthly gain of 10.90% and a quarterly surge of 33.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Woodward Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.27% for WWD’s stock, with a 29.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is above average at 51.03x. The 36-month beta value for WWD is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WWD is $120.38, which is -$18.87 below than the current price. The public float for WWD is 59.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of WWD on August 02, 2023 was 301.02K shares.

WWD) stock’s latest price update

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.54 in comparison to its previous close of 120.38, however, the company has experienced a 9.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WWD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WWD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

WWD Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD rose by +9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.26. In addition, Woodward Inc. saw 36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from Sega Ronald M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $111.90 back on Jun 07. After this action, Sega Ronald M now owns 13,689 shares of Woodward Inc., valued at $223,800 using the latest closing price.

Sega Ronald M, the Director of Woodward Inc., sale 1,395 shares at $111.20 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Sega Ronald M is holding 13,689 shares at $155,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Woodward Inc. (WWD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.71. Total debt to assets is 21.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Woodward Inc. (WWD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.