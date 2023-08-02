WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month, and a 9.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for WSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for WSC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) is above average at 33.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is $58.20, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for WSC is 196.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WSC on August 02, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has increased by 3.27 when compared to last closing price of 47.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WSC Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.81. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Shanks Sally J, who sale 10,541 shares at the price of $47.08 back on Jun 15. After this action, Shanks Sally J now owns 23,932 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $496,308 using the latest closing price.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 100,000 shares at $47.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that SAGANSKY JEFFREY is holding 2,497,235 shares at $4,718,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 210.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.80. Total debt to assets is 56.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.