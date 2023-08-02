What Recent Market Trends Mean for Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) Stock

In the past week, VKTX stock has gone down by -2.28%, with a monthly decline of -12.65% and a quarterly plunge of -35.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.77% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VKTX is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is $33.80, which is $19.64 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 93.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.07% of that float. On August 02, 2023, VKTX’s average trading volume was 2.92M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.34 in relation to its previous close of 14.50. However, the company has experienced a -2.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that Obesity Drugs Won’t Starve These Other Potential Blockbusters

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $32 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

VKTX Trading at -25.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +367.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 50.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -33.40 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.