What Recent Market Trends Mean for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s (DRTT) Stock

In the past week, DRTT stock has gone up by 23.30%, with a monthly gain of 23.30% and a quarterly plunge of -12.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.52% for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.28% for DRTT stock, with a simple moving average of -22.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRTT is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) is $1.50, The public float for DRTT is 44.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On August 02, 2023, DRTT’s average trading volume was 136.49K shares.

DRTT) stock’s latest price update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.55 in relation to its previous close of 0.26. However, the company has experienced a 23.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRTT Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.66%, as shares surge +23.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTT rose by +23.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2529. In addition, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. saw -37.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRTT starting from Sanders Kenneth D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Jun 09. After this action, Sanders Kenneth D now owns 273,250 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., valued at $3,299 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Kenneth D, the Director of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Sanders Kenneth D is holding 263,250 shares at $6,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+16.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stands at -31.93. The total capital return value is set at -31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.78.

Based on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), the company’s capital structure generated 549.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.60. Total debt to assets is 68.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.