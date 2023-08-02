vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VTVT is at -1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VTVT is $4.00, The public float for VTVT is 28.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume for VTVT on August 02, 2023 was 133.60K shares.

VTVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) has increased by 7.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

VTVT’s Market Performance

VTVT’s stock has risen by 10.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly drop of -6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for VTVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.49% for the last 200 days.

VTVT Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7094. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from FRY JOHN A, who purchase 40,461 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Nov 29. After this action, FRY JOHN A now owns 61,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc., valued at $33,773 using the latest closing price.

FRY JOHN A, the Director of vTv Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,539 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that FRY JOHN A is holding 20,539 shares at $16,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1116.95 for the present operating margin

+95.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at -949.65. Equity return is now at value 121.10, with -49.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,463.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.