Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVV is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VVV is $42.43, which is $5.5 above the current price. The public float for VVV is 165.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVV on August 02, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

VVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has plunged by -1.24 when compared to previous closing price of 37.97, but the company has seen a -4.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Valvoline to Sell Its Lubricants Business to Aramco for $2.65 Billion

VVV’s Market Performance

VVV’s stock has fallen by -4.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.03% and a quarterly rise of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Valvoline Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for VVV’s stock, with a 8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $43 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

VVV Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.09. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Matheys Heidi J., who sale 2,546 shares at the price of $38.64 back on May 12. After this action, Matheys Heidi J. now owns 37,159 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $98,377 using the latest closing price.

Matheys Heidi J., the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Valvoline Inc., sale 5,823 shares at $35.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Matheys Heidi J. is holding 37,159 shares at $205,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+38.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85.

Based on Valvoline Inc. (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 699.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.49. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 634.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.