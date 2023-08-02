United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has plunged by -0.87 when compared to previous closing price of 187.13, but the company has seen a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/23 that UPS, Teamsters Reach Agreement on New Contract

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by analysts is $191.53, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for UPS is 724.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.46M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stock saw an increase of 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.49% and a quarterly increase of 1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $162 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

UPS Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.74. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 14,617 shares at the price of $178.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,604,143 using the latest closing price.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, the Chief Legal & Compliance Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 20,724 shares at $182.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brothers Norman M. Jr is holding 0 shares at $3,777,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +11.54. The total capital return value is set at 31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.83. Equity return is now at value 59.00, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.