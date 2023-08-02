Understanding the 3.43% Volatility Levels of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has gone up by 18.12% for the week, with a 15.81% rise in the past month and a 62.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for GLDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.70% for GLDD stock, with a simple moving average of 42.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GLDD is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GLDD is $11.33, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for GLDD is 64.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of GLDD on August 02, 2023 was 460.54K shares.

GLDD) stock’s latest price update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD)’s stock price has increased by 12.50 compared to its previous closing price of 8.40. However, the company has seen a 18.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLDD stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GLDD by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GLDD in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $4 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2016.

GLDD Trading at 23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLDD rose by +18.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation saw 58.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLDD starting from Levenson Ryan, who purchase 121,721 shares at the price of $6.82 back on May 19. After this action, Levenson Ryan now owns 333,888 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, valued at $830,490 using the latest closing price.

Levenson Ryan, the Director of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, purchase 6,860 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Levenson Ryan is holding 212,167 shares at $46,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+7.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stands at -5.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.48. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), the company’s capital structure generated 112.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.89. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.