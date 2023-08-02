Understanding the 2.49% Volatility Levels of Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has gone up by 0.37% for the week, with a 13.56% rise in the past month and a -3.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.49% for NTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.33% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is above average at 3.98x. The 36-month beta value for NTR is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NTR is $75.52, which is $8.27 above than the current price. The public float for NTR is 495.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on August 02, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 68.89. However, the company has seen a 0.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $83 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2023.

NTR Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.42. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.