Understanding the 2.12% Volatility Levels of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (CHK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has gone up by 1.89% for the week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month and a 3.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.12% for CHK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for CHK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is above average at 1.77x. The 36-month beta value for CHK is also noteworthy at 0.67.

The public float for CHK is 127.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on August 02, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

CHK) stock’s latest price update

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 84.34. However, the company has seen a 1.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Chesapeake to Sell Shale Oil Assets to Ineos for $1.4 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $91 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.93. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw -9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Equity return is now at value 89.00, with 48.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.