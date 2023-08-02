Trading Update: Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Endures 2.14% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bunge Limited (BG) has gone up by 0.39% for the week, with a 14.91% rise in the past month and a 17.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for BG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bunge Limited (BG) by analysts is $126.70, which is $18.28 above the current market price. The public float for BG is 149.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BG was 1.28M shares.

BG) stock’s latest price update

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23 in relation to its previous close of 108.67. However, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/23 that Farmers Worry Agriculture Deal Will Curb Competition

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $138 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at 11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.80. In addition, Bunge Limited saw 8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Garros Julio, who sale 1,017 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Garros Julio now owns 53,780 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $105,665 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Limited (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bunge Limited (BG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.