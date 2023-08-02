The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 35.65, however, the company has experienced a 1.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/23 that Q&A With Carlyle’s New Tech Chief

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) by analysts is $39.38, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 247.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.20% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CG was 2.71M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG’s stock has seen a 1.81% increase for the week, with a 10.95% rise in the past month and a 16.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for The Carlyle Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for CG’s stock, with a 15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.00. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 6,482,732 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Finn Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 20,756 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Finn Christopher is holding 982,654 shares at $749,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.