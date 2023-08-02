The -13.88% Decline of Equus Total Return Inc.’s (EQS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EQS stock has gone down by -6.90%, with a monthly decline of -12.34% and a quarterly plunge of -13.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Equus Total Return Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.85% for EQS’s stock, with a -15.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE: EQS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.

The public float for EQS is 3.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQS on August 02, 2023 was 3.72K shares.

EQS) stock’s latest price update

Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE: EQS)’s stock price has dropped by -12.90 in relation to previous closing price of 1.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQS Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQS fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4885. In addition, Equus Total Return Inc. saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQS starting from KNAUSS ROBERT L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Jul 14. After this action, KNAUSS ROBERT L now owns 93,670 shares of Equus Total Return Inc., valued at $1,480 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.