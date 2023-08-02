TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is above average at 6.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is $20.75, which is $3.97 above the current market price. The public float for TGNA is 199.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGNA on August 02, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 16.90. However, the company has seen a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Tegna Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $5.4 Billion.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has seen a -0.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.33% gain in the past month and a -2.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

TGNA Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -20.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.