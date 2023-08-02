Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TARS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TARS stock has gone up by 1.30%, with a monthly gain of 1.11% and a quarterly surge of 20.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.97% for TARS’s stock, with a 13.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) by analysts is $53.00, which is $34.85 above the current market price. The public float for TARS is 23.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.55% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of TARS was 299.51K shares.

TARS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) has dropped by -16.99 compared to previous close of 22.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $44 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

TARS Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Azamian Bobak R., who sale 103,900 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Jul 19. After this action, Azamian Bobak R. now owns 910,106 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,078,984 using the latest closing price.

Mottiwala Aziz, the Chief Commercial Officer of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $20.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Mottiwala Aziz is holding 45,806 shares at $48,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.