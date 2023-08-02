Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRZN is -0.22.

The public float for SRZN is 27.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On August 02, 2023, SRZN’s average trading volume was 83.07K shares.

SRZN) stock’s latest price update

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN)’s stock price has soared by 8.77 in relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRZN’s Market Performance

SRZN’s stock has risen by 4.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.67% and a quarterly rise of 35.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.20% for Surrozen Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.17% for SRZN’s stock, with a -5.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRZN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRZN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

SRZN Trading at 25.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +37.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7534. In addition, Surrozen Inc. saw 44.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.71 for the present operating margin

+73.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surrozen Inc. stands at -288.03. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.