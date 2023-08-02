Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 94.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRU on August 02, 2023 was 420.51K shares.

SPRU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) has increased by 7.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRU’s Market Performance

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has seen a 15.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.11% gain in the past month and a 73.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for SPRU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.50% for SPRU’s stock, with a 14.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRU Trading at 23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU rose by +15.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8964. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who purchase 39,689 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 07. After this action, LEDECKY JONATHAN J now owns 363,710 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $31,854 using the latest closing price.

LEDECKY JONATHAN J, the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, purchase 10,025 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that LEDECKY JONATHAN J is holding 324,021 shares at $8,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-258.14 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporation stands at -232.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.