Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.09.

The public float for PHYS is 402.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of PHYS was 1.59M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.50 in relation to previous closing price of 15.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHYS’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a -1.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.01% gain in the past month and a -2.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.72% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for PHYS’s stock, with a 3.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.