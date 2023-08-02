Should You Invest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ILPT is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ILPT is $6.00, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 58.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume for ILPT on August 02, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.55 compared to its previous closing price of 4.24. However, the company has seen a 3.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT’s stock has risen by 3.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.79% and a quarterly rise of 88.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.77% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for ILPT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.33% for the last 200 days.

ILPT Trading at 33.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from JONES LISA HARRIS, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Jul 27. After this action, JONES LISA HARRIS now owns 70,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $188,390 using the latest closing price.

Morea Joseph, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Morea Joseph is holding 40,000 shares at $73,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.