Should You Invest in Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BDSX is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BDSX is $4.25, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for BDSX is 28.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for BDSX on August 02, 2023 was 72.67K shares.

BDSX) stock’s latest price update

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX)’s stock price has increased by 20.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. However, the company has seen a 31.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BDSX’s Market Performance

BDSX’s stock has risen by 31.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.26% and a quarterly drop of -13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for Biodesix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.19% for BDSX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDSX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BDSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

BDSX Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX rose by +31.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1625. In addition, Biodesix Inc. saw -37.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSX starting from SCHULER JACK W, who purchase 14,792 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 31. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 20,589,853 shares of Biodesix Inc., valued at $20,006 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the Director of Biodesix Inc., purchase 11,849 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 20,575,061 shares at $16,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.17 for the present operating margin

+55.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodesix Inc. stands at -171.27. The total capital return value is set at -122.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -162.43. Equity return is now at value -916.50, with -87.90 for asset returns.

Based on Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), the company’s capital structure generated 154.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.72. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.