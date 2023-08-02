Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.67 in relation to previous closing price of 45.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is above average at 16.24x. The 36-month beta value for SEE is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SEE is $50.45, which is $7.14 above than the current price. The public float for SEE is 143.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of SEE on August 02, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE’s stock has seen a -4.00% decrease for the week, with a 12.15% rise in the past month and a -6.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for Sealed Air Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for SEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $49 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

SEE Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.34. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Whitaker Jerry R., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $43.56 back on Nov 04. After this action, Whitaker Jerry R. now owns 10,521 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $21,780 using the latest closing price.

Ahmad Zubaid, the Director of Sealed Air Corporation, purchase 1,200 shares at $42.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Ahmad Zubaid is holding 1,200 shares at $50,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 145.90, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.