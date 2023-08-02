SCWorx Corp.’s (WORX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, WORX stock has gone up by 9.22%, with a monthly decline of -32.15% and a quarterly surge of 0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.80% for SCWorx Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.92% for WORX’s stock, with a -33.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 9.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume for WORX on August 02, 2023 was 5.57M shares.

WORX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) has plunged by -7.18 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a 9.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WORX Trading at -14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.40%, as shares sank -28.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2893. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -31.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.