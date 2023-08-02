Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is above average at 4.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) is $40.00, which is $9.55 above the current market price. The public float for RYI is 26.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RYI on August 02, 2023 was 335.86K shares.

RYI) stock’s latest price update

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.57 in comparison to its previous close of 42.49, however, the company has experienced a -16.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYI’s Market Performance

RYI’s stock has fallen by -16.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.28% and a quarterly drop of -5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Ryerson Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.28% for RYI’s stock, with a 0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RYI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $45 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

RYI Trading at -10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYI fell by -16.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.91. In addition, Ryerson Holding Corporation saw 17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYI starting from PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $36.52 back on May 08. After this action, PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC now owns 7,924,478 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation, valued at $146,060,000 using the latest closing price.

PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, the 10% Owner of Ryerson Holding Corporation, sale 4,000,000 shares at $35.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC is holding 11,924,478 shares at $140,322,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at +6.18. The total capital return value is set at 39.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.71. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 26.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.