Real-Time Update: ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ModivCare Inc. (MODV) has seen a -18.82% decrease in the past week, with a -17.25% drop in the past month, and a -45.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for MODV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.23% for MODV’s stock, with a -51.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MODV is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MODV is $107.83, which is $70.42 above the current price. The public float for MODV is 14.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODV on August 02, 2023 was 132.75K shares.

MODV) stock’s latest price update

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.47 compared to its previous closing price of 43.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $145 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

MODV Trading at -23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODV fell by -18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.28. In addition, ModivCare Inc. saw -58.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODV starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 38,738 shares at the price of $55.13 back on May 12. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 1,667,902 shares of ModivCare Inc., valued at $2,135,442 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of ModivCare Inc., purchase 46,350 shares at $54.68 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 1,629,164 shares at $2,534,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ModivCare Inc. stands at -1.27. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.31. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ModivCare Inc. (MODV), the company’s capital structure generated 287.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.23. Total debt to assets is 52.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ModivCare Inc. (MODV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.