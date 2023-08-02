Real-Time Update: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has seen a -2.94% decrease in the past week, with a -9.32% drop in the past month, and a 6.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for LITE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for LITE’s stock, with a -6.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LITE is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LITE is $55.06, which is $3.62 above the current price. The public float for LITE is 68.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LITE on August 02, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 52.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.12. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Ali Wajid, who sale 6,872 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Jun 20. After this action, Ali Wajid now owns 35,629 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $415,756 using the latest closing price.

Sepe Matthew Joseph, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 3,030 shares at $86.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Sepe Matthew Joseph is holding 25,288 shares at $261,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.97 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.80. Total debt to assets is 46.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.