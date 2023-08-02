PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) has seen a -13.51% decrease in the past week, with a 23.47% gain in the past month, and a 24.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.20% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.15% for PSQH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) Right Now?

PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PSQH is at 0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PSQH is 17.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume for PSQH on August 02, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

PSQH) stock’s latest price update

PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH)’s stock price has dropped by -9.56 in relation to previous closing price of 14.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSQH Trading at 11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares surge +23.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc. saw 27.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.