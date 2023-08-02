Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.19 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is $9.07, which is $7.78 above the current market price. The public float for PGEN is 229.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On August 02, 2023, PGEN’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN’s stock has seen a 3.20% increase for the week, with a 12.17% rise in the past month and a 9.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for Precigen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for PGEN’s stock, with a -8.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGEN Trading at 4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +14.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2472. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from KIRK RANDAL J, who purchase 11,428,571 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jan 27. After this action, KIRK RANDAL J now owns 31,129,164 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $19,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Thomasian Harry Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Precigen Inc., purchase 28,571 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Thomasian Harry Jr. is holding 84,961 shares at $49,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.25 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -296.47. The total capital return value is set at -31.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.86. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.