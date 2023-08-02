Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) has plunged by -7.38 when compared to previous closing price of 1.22,

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PT is 7.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of PT was 77.53K shares.

PT’s Market Performance

PT stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.93% and a quarterly increase of 31.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.67% for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.52% for PT stock, with a simple moving average of 58.50% for the last 200 days.

PT Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0598. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw 177.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.31 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -255.05. Equity return is now at value 67.90, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.