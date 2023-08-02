Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) by analysts is $70.00, which is -$21.28 below the current market price. The public float for OTTR is 40.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.05% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of OTTR was 179.18K shares.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.59 compared to its previous closing price of 81.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OTTR’s Market Performance

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has experienced a 5.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.44% rise in the past month, and a 22.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for OTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.03% for OTTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTTR stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for OTTR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OTTR in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $68 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

OTTR Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTTR rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.92. In addition, Otter Tail Corporation saw 51.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTTR starting from ERICKSON JOHN D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $56.31 back on Nov 21. After this action, ERICKSON JOHN D now owns 0 shares of Otter Tail Corporation, valued at $112,617 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.74 for the present operating margin

+27.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otter Tail Corporation stands at +19.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.14. Total debt to assets is 27.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.