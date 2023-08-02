One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.38 in relation to its previous close of 2.84. However, the company has experienced a 10.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OSS is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OSS is $4.80, which is $1.58 above the current price. The public float for OSS is 16.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSS on August 02, 2023 was 38.34K shares.

OSS’s Market Performance

The stock of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) has seen a 10.65% increase in the past week, with a 12.20% rise in the past month, and a 31.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for OSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.76% for OSS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2021.

OSS Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSS rose by +10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, One Stop Systems Inc. saw 6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSS starting from Cooper Steve D, who sale 203,591 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Jul 31. After this action, Cooper Steve D now owns 2,129,612 shares of One Stop Systems Inc., valued at $570,055 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Steve D, the 10% Owner of One Stop Systems Inc., sale 203,591 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Cooper Steve D is holding 2,333,203 shares at $472,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.17 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for One Stop Systems Inc. stands at -3.08. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.