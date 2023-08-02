Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by analysts is $2.35, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for NKTR is 187.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of NKTR was 3.42M shares.

NKTR stock's latest price update

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.84 in relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/22 that This Biotech Flew High, Then Fell Hard When Its Cancer Drug Failed

NKTR’s Market Performance

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has seen a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.49% decline in the past month and a -32.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for NKTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.79% for NKTR’s stock, with a -71.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKTR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NKTR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

NKTR Trading at -10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTR rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5499. In addition, Nektar Therapeutics saw -76.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTR starting from WHITFIELD ROY A, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jun 14. After this action, WHITFIELD ROY A now owns 216,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

ROBIN HOWARD W, the President & CEO of Nektar Therapeutics, sale 20,361 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ROBIN HOWARD W is holding 939,797 shares at $14,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.97 for the present operating margin

+68.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nektar Therapeutics stands at -399.98. The total capital return value is set at -30.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.23. Equity return is now at value -112.20, with -56.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 36.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.