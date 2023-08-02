MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Stock Sees a8.33 Increase

In the past week, MSA stock has gone up by 7.19%, with a monthly gain of 3.37% and a quarterly surge of 37.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for MSA Safety Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.40% for MSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is 561.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSA is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) is $177.50, which is -$16.32 below the current market price. The public float for MSA is 36.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On August 02, 2023, MSA’s average trading volume was 161.00K shares.

MSA) stock’s latest price update

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 166.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MSA Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSA rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.94. In addition, MSA Safety Incorporated saw 24.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSA starting from Buck Jonathan D., who sale 133 shares at the price of $155.01 back on Jun 13. After this action, Buck Jonathan D. now owns 3,573 shares of MSA Safety Incorporated, valued at $20,616 using the latest closing price.

Sciullo Stephanie L, the Vice President, CLO of MSA Safety Incorporated, sale 4,093 shares at $153.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Sciullo Stephanie L is holding 12,413 shares at $629,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+44.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSA Safety Incorporated stands at +11.75. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA), the company’s capital structure generated 66.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.05. Total debt to assets is 25.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.