Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.64 in comparison to its previous close of 559.49, however, the company has experienced a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) is 56.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is $585.91, which is $16.26 above the current market price. The public float for MPWR is 45.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On August 02, 2023, MPWR’s average trading volume was 658.65K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stock saw an increase of -0.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.86% and a quarterly increase of 16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for MPWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.76% for the last 200 days.

MPWR Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $547.57. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 55.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Hsing Michael, who sale 28,845 shares at the price of $534.23 back on Jul 21. After this action, Hsing Michael now owns 1,020,602 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $15,409,864 using the latest closing price.

Sciammas Maurice, the Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 9,843 shares at $534.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Sciammas Maurice is holding 190,201 shares at $5,258,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.81 for the present operating margin

+58.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.00. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.