Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (MHUA) Stock: A 27.16% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has gone up by 26.46% for the week, with a 14.04% rise in the past month and a -6.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.17% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.16% for MHUA’s stock, with a -63.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Right Now?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MHUA is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MHUA is 8.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MHUA on August 02, 2023 was 124.15K shares.

MHUA stock's latest price update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA)'s stock price has plunged by 20.15% in relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 02/16/22 that Meihua Stock Takes Off in Rare U.S. IPO of Chinese Company

MHUA Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA rose by +26.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -60.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+36.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at +6.04. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.