Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 28.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMC is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is $200.94, which is $12.01 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 493.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On August 02, 2023, MMC’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.68 in comparison to its previous close of 188.42, however, the company has experienced a -1.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock.

MMC’s Market Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has experienced a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month, and a 4.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for MMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for MMC’s stock, with a 10.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $210 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.31. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from Klisura Dean Michael, who sale 12,976 shares at the price of $192.20 back on Jul 26. After this action, Klisura Dean Michael now owns 20,935 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $2,494,013 using the latest closing price.

MCGIVNEY MARK C, the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 70,106 shares at $185.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that MCGIVNEY MARK C is holding 33,678 shares at $13,006,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 21.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.