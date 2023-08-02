MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has seen a 10.72% increase in the past week, with a 17.12% gain in the past month, and a 31.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for MMYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.32% for MMYT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MMYT is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MMYT is $38.50, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for MMYT is 49.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for MMYT on August 02, 2023 was 350.88K shares.

MMYT) stock’s latest price update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT)’s stock price has soared by 9.84 in relation to previous closing price of 28.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

MMYT Trading at 14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMYT rose by +10.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.62. In addition, MakeMyTrip Limited saw 14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MMYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+23.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MakeMyTrip Limited stands at -1.91. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.