Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LMND stock has gone up by 3.01%, with a monthly gain of 34.12% and a quarterly surge of 99.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for Lemonade Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.56% for LMND stock, with a simple moving average of 32.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LMND is 1.45.

The average price predicted by analysts for LMND is $17.44, which is -$3.93 below the current price. The public float for LMND is 48.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMND on August 02, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has decreased by -2.80 when compared to last closing price of 23.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Insure-Tech Firm Lemonade to Offer Car Insurance

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

LMND Trading at 19.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +29.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.51. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 65.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.