Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has dropped by -0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 103.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is above average at 14.90x. The 36-month beta value for LW is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LW is $124.57, which is $20.5 above than the current price. The public float for LW is 142.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of LW on August 02, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW’s stock has seen a -1.74% decrease for the week, with a -10.25% drop in the past month and a -8.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for LW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.77. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Miller Sharon L., who sale 4,350 shares at the price of $115.00 back on May 19. After this action, Miller Sharon L. now owns 49,859 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $500,250 using the latest closing price.

Jones Gregory W, the VP AND CONTROLLER of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $97.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Jones Gregory W is holding 6,384 shares at $97,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+26.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +18.86. Equity return is now at value 125.80, with 19.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.