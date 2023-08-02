Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is above average at 18.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is $62.05, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 155.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNX on August 02, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.68 in comparison to its previous close of 60.75, however, the company has experienced a 3.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/21/23 that A Trucker’s Stock Is Up, a Railroad Stock Is Down. They Delivered the Same Message.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX’s stock has risen by 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.51% and a quarterly rise of 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.61% for KNX’s stock, with a 8.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $52 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.75. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from KNIGHT KEVIN P, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $60.19 back on Jul 28. After this action, KNIGHT KEVIN P now owns 1,497,360 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $6,018,680 using the latest closing price.

Ohlman Dustin, the SVP Logistics/Intermodel of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 1,296 shares at $56.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Ohlman Dustin is holding 0 shares at $73,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.