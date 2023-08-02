IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IPGP is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IPGP is $138.14, which is $29.78 above the current price. The public float for IPGP is 29.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPGP on August 02, 2023 was 242.63K shares.

IPGP) stock’s latest price update

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP)’s stock price has dropped by -17.57 in relation to previous closing price of 131.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/22 that IPG Photonics Beats Earnings Estimates on Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Demand

IPGP’s Market Performance

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has experienced a -15.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.22% drop in the past month, and a -8.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for IPGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.77% for IPGP’s stock, with a -2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPGP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IPGP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IPGP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $170 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

IPGP Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPGP fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.06. In addition, IPG Photonics Corporation saw 14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPGP starting from Valentin Gapontsev Trust I, who sale 8,250 shares at the price of $130.48 back on Jul 24. After this action, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I now owns 7,303,849 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation, valued at $1,076,428 using the latest closing price.

Ovtchinnikov Alexander, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of IPG Photonics Corporation, sale 1,934 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Ovtchinnikov Alexander is holding 63,995 shares at $270,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.19 for the present operating margin

+38.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for IPG Photonics Corporation stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.