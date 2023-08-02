ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IPA is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IPA is $10.62, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for IPA is 24.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for IPA on August 02, 2023 was 81.17K shares.

IPA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) has decreased by -7.94 when compared to last closing price of 2.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IPA’s Market Performance

IPA’s stock has fallen by -7.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.62% and a quarterly drop of -9.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.17% for IPA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

IPA Trading at -20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -23.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPA fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. saw -55.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.16 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. stands at -128.53. Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -32.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.