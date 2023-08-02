Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GREE is at 3.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GREE is $20.00, which is $14.88 above the current market price. The public float for GREE is 3.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.55% of that float. The average trading volume for GREE on August 02, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

GREE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) has dropped by -14.81 compared to previous close of 6.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GREE’s Market Performance

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has seen a -22.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 81.56% gain in the past month and a 11.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.07% for GREE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.92% for GREE’s stock, with a -8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

GREE Trading at 25.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +43.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE fell by -22.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. saw 77.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GREE starting from NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P, who sale 6,504 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Mar 09. After this action, NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P now owns 37,113 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., valued at $2,732 using the latest closing price.

Rothaupt Daniel, the Director of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., sale 3,470 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rothaupt Daniel is holding 20,530 shares at $1,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.78 for the present operating margin

-24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stands at -299.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.