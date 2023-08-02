Gaia Inc. (GAIA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Gaia Inc. (GAIA) has seen a 21.70% increase in the past week, with a 11.69% gain in the past month, and a -14.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for GAIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.78% for GAIA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GAIA is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GAIA is $7.00, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for GAIA is 12.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for GAIA on August 02, 2023 was 35.43K shares.

GAIA) stock’s latest price update

Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA)’s stock price has soared by 9.79 in relation to previous closing price of 2.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAIA stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for GAIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAIA in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $22 based on the research report published on March 28th of the previous year 2018.

GAIA Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAIA rose by +21.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Gaia Inc. saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26 for the present operating margin

+67.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaia Inc. stands at -3.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.56. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gaia Inc. (GAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.60. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaia Inc. (GAIA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.