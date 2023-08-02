FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIP is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) is $7.00, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for FIP is 98.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. On August 02, 2023, FIP’s average trading volume was 639.48K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FIP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP) has decreased by -1.41 when compared to last closing price of 3.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FIP’s Market Performance

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has experienced a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.15% drop in the past month, and a 13.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for FIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.20% for FIP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

FIP Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.57 for the present operating margin

-11.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. stands at -58.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.05. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 52.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.