FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) by analysts is $10.00, The public float for HUGE is 29.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On August 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HUGE was 61.86K shares.

HUGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) has increased by 12.82 when compared to last closing price of 1.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUGE’s Market Performance

HUGE’s stock has risen by 23.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.78% and a quarterly drop of -7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for FSD Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.13% for HUGE’s stock, with a 12.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUGE Trading at 14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUGE rose by +23.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1555. In addition, FSD Pharma Inc. saw 67.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUGE

Equity return is now at value -111.50, with -86.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.